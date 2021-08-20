Lancaster Colony Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.94 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $162.53 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

