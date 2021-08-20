EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $627.49. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,069. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $301.00 and a 1-year high of $628.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.