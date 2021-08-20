Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $4.90 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $602.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

