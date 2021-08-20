Quhuo (QH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Quhuo to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. On average, analysts expect Quhuo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of QH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,963. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $108.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Quhuo
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
