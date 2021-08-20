Quhuo (QH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Quhuo to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. On average, analysts expect Quhuo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,963. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $108.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quhuo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) by 149.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Quhuo worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

