Islay Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3,206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

