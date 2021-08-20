Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.20 million, a PE ratio of 136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.