Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40.

