Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,391. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

