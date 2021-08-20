Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
NYSE:KSS traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,391. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
