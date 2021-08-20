Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $5,977,253. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

