Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GLUC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 18,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,237. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

