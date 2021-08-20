HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLTRF. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$14.10 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

