First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Up 20.7% in July

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTGC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,323. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 30.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,225,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,023 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2,230.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 104.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 620,791 shares in the last quarter.

