AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.80. AvePoint shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 16,965 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

