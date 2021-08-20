Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSUGY. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

