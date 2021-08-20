Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 394 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.06 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

