Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.61. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.