Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,412 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 721.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after buying an additional 443,390 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 324,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 9.5% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 453,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 25,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

