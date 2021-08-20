Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 497,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,049. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

