The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Sells $224,959.62 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

