-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $77.76. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,187. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock worth $5,333,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

