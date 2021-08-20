Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $619,888.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.50. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

