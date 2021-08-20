Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 878,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

