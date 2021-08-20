Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Reaches $89.27 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $89.27 million and $10.27 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $48.42 or 0.00101416 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00871664 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00109813 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.