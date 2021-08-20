Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 922 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,336. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

