Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.07. 1,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,882. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

