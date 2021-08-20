AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$56.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial to C$56.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.50.

BOS stock traded up C$0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.36. 21,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,163. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.67. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

