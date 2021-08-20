Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Q2 worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $80.78. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

