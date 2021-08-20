$49.23 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report $49.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.42 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $43.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $187.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.71 million to $189.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.95 million, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,428. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

