WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

