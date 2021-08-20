Collective 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $290,923.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Collective has a market capitalization of $362,208.02 and $290,923.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.03 or 0.00878161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

