CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.