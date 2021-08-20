Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOFV opened at $2.55 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

