Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 396,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.53. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albany International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albany International by 106,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 230.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Albany International by 85.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Albany International by 252.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.