Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.51 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.19 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,088,369 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

In other news, insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,260.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,670,000 shares of company stock worth $5,010,000.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.