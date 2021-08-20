Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,101 Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $3,666,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCU stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

