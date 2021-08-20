TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRSSF opened at $7.40 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

