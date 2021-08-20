2,092 Shares in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

ONEW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $1,982,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.