Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

