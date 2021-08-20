Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

