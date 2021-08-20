Insider Buying: Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of Nephros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Nephros, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

