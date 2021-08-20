DeFiner (FIN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.20 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $286,537.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00874101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110006 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

