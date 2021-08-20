NextDAO (NAX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $201,854.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00141058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,104,476,793 coins and its circulating supply is 2,064,244,684 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

