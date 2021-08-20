Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

