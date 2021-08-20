Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United Community Banks worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

