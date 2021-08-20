Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $291.07 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.