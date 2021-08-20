KeyCorp Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.