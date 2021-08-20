Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,873 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRGI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

