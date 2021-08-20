Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,210,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,873,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.