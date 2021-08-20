Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLRE stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

