Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,227 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of SWCH opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock worth $32,579,388. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

